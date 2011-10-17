Maybe some of Occupy Wall Street's (bottom) 99 percent should peel off from Wall Street and occupy Lenox Hill Hospital instead. The September issue of Health Affairs, a peer-reviewed journal about health care policy and economics, has an interesting article ($12.95 fee for non-subscribers) about health care inflation by David Auerbach and Arthur L. Kellermann, both of the RAND Institute. Auerbach and Kellermann show that between 1999 and 2009 the typical family of four with employer-based health insurance blew a huge amount of its earnings increase on health care.

Before we begin, a few caveats are in order. The typical family of four with employer-based health insurance is not the same as the typical family of four. It's better-off. Between 1999 and 2009 the typical family of four (i.e., one whose income is at the median) saw its income decline, after inflation, from $63,897 to $61,080 in constant dollars, even before health spending came into the picture. Maybe this family had employer-sponsored health insurance and maybe it didn't. The typical family of four with employer-based health insurance (i.e., one whose income is at the median for families that have such insurance) saw its income increase, after inflation, very slightly during the same period, from not quite $98,000 to $99,000 in constant dollars. (The disparity between the two groups is somewhat exaggerated because Auerbach and Kellermann include the value of health insurance benefits as income in the $99,000 income figure, whereas I do not in my $61,080 income figure.)

Okay, you're a typical family of four with employer-based health insurance. Between 1999 and 2009 you saw your income increase by 30 percent. That's $23,000. Yet you don't feel $23,000 richer. That's because inflation ate up all but 1 percent of your raise. Average prices rose 29 percent. But a very large part of that inflation--43 percent--was medical inflation.

Your health insurance premium (including the part of the premium paid by your boss) more than doubled. Your out-of-pocket spending increased by 78 percent. Your deductible quadrupled, and your copays tripled or quadrupled. In 1999 you probably didn't have to pay anything if you had employer-sponsored health insurance and you went to the emergency room. By 2009 you likely had to pay $100.