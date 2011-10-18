This time around, the trend of serious GOP candidates dropping out (or not even running) is even more pronounced. Tim Pawlenty was a serious candidate who didn’t make it to Iowa, and Haley Barbour was all-but-announced before he changed his mind. Moreover, others (John Thune, Mitch Daniels, Sarah Palin, and Chris Christie) took a good look around, but chose not to become full-fledged candidates. It’s certainly possible that family considerations or something equally personal or random made the difference, but in at least some of these cases what likely happened was that key party actors—everyone from state party chairs to major donors to well-known and influential activists—perceived as necessary to win the nomination dissuaded these candidates and potential candidates from getting involved. We know this was the case when it comes to the failure of active candidates such as Pawlenty and Barbour to collect endorsements and raise money, and we can deduce it about the rest of the candidates from their reported efforts to consult with party leaders before making their decisions; presumably their choices might have been different had they heard more positive things. In other words, the Republican field of serious candidates is increasingly getting winnowed down well before actual voters ever get involved.

At the same time, however, there’s been a marked increase in fringe candidates who are “running for president” for reasons other than actually attempting to obtain the Republican nomination. There have always been ideological minorities who used the process to press their views or issues, with Ron Paul and Gary Johnson just the latest version of that. But what’s relatively new, and is now apparently more attractive, is using the presidential race as a way to create or build one’s brand in the conservative marketplace—what Jonathan Chait calls “business plan” candidates. Their incentive is to stake out the most extreme positions and court controversy in order to get themselves noticed by the most partisan customers of conservative books, talk shows, and other products, instead of developing carefully constructed issue positions designed to build party-wide support; their role model is Ann Coulter, not Ronald Reagan or Bob Dole.

We’ve seen these types before in both political parties (Alan Keyes, Al Sharpton, and perhaps Rudy Giuliani), but now the GOP field is lousy with them, from Newt Gingrich to Rick Santorum to Michele Bachmann to the man of the hour, Herman Cain. Of course, some of these “candidates” may think of themselves as serious contenders or, perhaps, ideological crusaders. But their behavior reveals them to be more concerned with selling books or getting a syndicated radio show.

So is this new kind of presidential field—one or two serious contenders, a lot of goofballs—here to stay? My guess is that Republicans will be dealing with this situation for many elections to come. Winnowing early among serious candidates is generally thought to be good for the party; it’s not clear why party actors or insiders would want to end that trend. And I suspect that the combination of cable television—always thirsty for presidential campaign news, even if it has to settle for fourth-tier candidates—and online campaigning and fundraising has lowered the costs of entry and increased the rewards for “business plan” candidates. Moreover, the first trend encourages the second one; if Pawlenty, Thune, and Barbour were all running now, some of the fringe candidates wouldn’t poll high enough to get invited to debates and their cable news exposure would plummet.

The result of all this is some very odd debates, as well as a lot of confusion about what’s actually happening in the presidential race. It probably also looks bad for the party to have a big spotlight shining on a bunch of people competing to get Fox News contracts by providing the wildest accusations and the nuttiest rhetoric. But the good news for Republicans is that no one is likely to remember the crazy things that Newt or Bachmann said once general election campaigning begins in earnest, while the effects of winnowing mean that the nomination may be settled quickly once primary voting starts. And, at the very least, it keeps the primary debates interesting.