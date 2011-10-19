Peeking into the Amazon Publishing booth at Book Expo last spring, I felt like a member of the Rebel Alliance in the Death Star. While the main floor of the hall was crowded with readers lining up for giveaways and editors huddled around tables, the corner Amazon had staked out—right up front by the entrance—exuded a suspicious calm. Though it had the plushest carpeting anywhere in the hall (always the most reliable Book Expo status indicator) and the comfiest looking chairs, few books were to be found. I steered around it, reluctant to be caught hobnobbing there, even though I was curious about what was going on.

There is no longer any doubt, as The New York Times reported (rather belatedly) on Monday, that Amazon is fashioning itself in the model of a traditional publishing company. There are currently six separate Amazon imprints: AmazonEncore, called the “flagship,” focusing on “exceptional books and emerging authors;” AmazonCrossing, devoted to literature in translation; Thomas & Mercer, for mysteries and thrillers (“an exceptionally popular genre among Amazon customers”); Montlake Romance; 47North, with “a wide array of new novels and cult favorites;” and The Domino Project, for pamphlet-style books. New editorial hires have recently been reported, from former agent and Time Warner Book Group executive Laurence Kirshbaum to Ed Park, the author of the acclaimed novel Personal Days and a onetime editor at both The Believer and The Village Voice. A score of new paperbacks have already appeared, many of which seem to have done respectably, even if none was a breakthrough bestseller—as the most recently signed authors, including lifestyle guru Tim Ferriss, are virtually certain to be.

The news that Amazon is preparing to release more than 100 books this fall was predictably greeted in doomsday tones. “Amazon.com has taught readers that they do not need bookstores. Now it is encouraging writers to cast aside their publishers,” lamented the Times. The mood was summed up by Richard Curtis, an agent and e-book publisher who was one of the few publishing professionals willing to speak on the record. “Everyone’s afraid of Amazon,” he said. “If you’re a publisher, one day you wake up and Amazon is competing with you too. And if you’re an agent, Amazon may be stealing your lunch because it is offering authors the opportunity to publish directly and cut you out.” The trouble isn’t just that Amazon is stealing some money-making authors. It’s that “the company is gnawing away at the services that publishers, critics and agents used to provide.”

Note the past tense. If traditional book publishing is failing to provide services that once were standard, someone will inevitably step in to fill the vacuum. There are three major steps in publishing and selling a book, and in each of them Amazon is offering a service that has been neglected by the mainstream:

