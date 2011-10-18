Occupy Wall Street is working on an agenda. Sort of. In a dispatch from the demonstration, John Harkinson of Mother Jones reports on the work of the “Demands” group, first reported in the New York Times. And high on the list of demands is a federally funded jobs program, like the ones that operated during the New Deal:

The plan would involve the federal government raising about $1.5 trillion in new revenue and using it to create 25 million new public-sector jobs paying union-level wages. It would put Americans to work building bridges, roads, and affordable housing; providing free public transportation and free university education for all; staffing a single-payer health care system; and pursuing clean-energy research.

It remains to be seen whether the demonstrators will formalize this demand – or any other demand, for that matter. Forging consensus among anarchists isn't easy, from the sounds of things, particularly with all of that drumming in the background.

But the the idea itself? It doesn't seem so crazy to me.

If putting people to work is really your goal – and I believe it should be – then putting people on the government payroll would be an extremely effective way to do that. In the long run, obviously, you don’t want government doing things that the private sector does better. And, purely as a matter of principle, I think it’s good that people pay at least some token sum for public services and goods, if only to instill the idea that they cost something to produce or provide. So trufree tuition, transport, and health care is not something I'd embrace.