Anarchy is all fun and games, I suppose, until you need to get something done – like, say, condemn the handful of anti-Semites in your midst. That’s the message Michelle Goldberg sends in a new piece she’s just written for Tablet. And she's not simply concerned about the people waving signs that say “Hitler’s Bankers” and “Jews control Wall Street.” She's also concerned about the other fringe characters, at least some of whom are effectively trying to hijack the demonstrations to advance their own causes.
Based on what I've read, and what I would hope, the vast majority of demonstrators want nothing to do with these people and many (no small number of them Jewish, for what it’s worth) have spoken out against what these anti-semites are saying. But the demonstrators as a group have no formal way to repudiate or reject the fringe. As a result, the extremists keep getting media attention, threatening to tarnish the entire movement.
“The leaderless, diffuse nature of the movement, in some ways its greatest strength, also makes it hard to police bigots, bullies, and cranks,” Michelle writes. “This isn’t just about Jews—Occupy Wall Street’s ability to find some measure of unity and discipline amid a commitment to anarchy will determine whether it is able to grow beyond demonstrating widespread disaffection with the status quo.”
