Polling can be less revealing than it seems. Sometimes voters are uninformed. Sometimes they hold views in obvious contradiction to one another. And sometimes they give answers that reflect the wording of questions more than their own substantive views. But it's getting hard to ignore the polls suggesting that Americans are in a populist mood -- and by populist, I mean the liberal as opposed to the conservative kind.

The latest evidence comes from the new United Technologies/National Journal survey. In it, pollsters asked respondents whether they supported President Obama's proposal to raise taxes on the very wealthy and whether they wanted the Senate to confirm Richard Cordray, Obama's nominee to run the new consumer protection board. The results were striking:

a whopping 68 percent of adults support the Democratic surtax to pay for the cost of their jobs plan. Only 27 percent opposed the tax, while 5 percent didn’t know. Men and women split almost identically on the issue, and black non-Hispanics were more supportive of the surtax than white non-Hispanics, with 84 percent supporting the idea. ... A majority of those surveyed said that the Senate should confirm Cordray, and 39 percent said that it should not confirm him, while 15 percent either didn’t know or refused to say.

As the graphs above show, these positions were popular among most sub-groups, including independent voters. And note that both questions linked the proposal to Obama by name. As I recall, his association with an idea has tended to undermine its popularity, at least among independents and conservatives. Either that effect has dissipated or these ideas are even more popular than the numbers suggest.