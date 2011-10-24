For over a quarter of a century Prime Minister Netanyahu had promised, boldly and unequivocally, both in writing and in speech, that he would never make any concessions to terrorists. Now, in one fell swoop, with the negotiated release of Gilad Shalit, all that is gone. The Prime Minister himself cast it as a momentous choice, an instance of decisive and historic leadership.

But the reason Netanyahu that gave for his decision, namely that "circumstances had changed", betrays considerably more anxiety. Indeed, the phrase is marked by its very passivity, and an unmistakable suggestion that Israel was reacting to shifts in the region. Of course, the more operative question right now is not what motivated Israel to negotiate, but rather how much the experience of negotiations will now motivate Israel. Yes, “circumstances had changed,” but it’s more important to consider the role Israel should play in shaping regional circumstances going forward.

The last ten months have seen radical strategic changes in the Middle East that have weakened the positions of all the players in the political arena. Hamas has experienced a series of major setbacks. Its political and strategic base in Damascus has become extremely vulnerable amidst the political upheaval there. Hamas has been in the uncomfortable position of having to choose between supporting their patron Bashar Assad, and the Sunnis who are rebelling against him and with whom they share a religion. Meanwhile, Tehran seems to have begun losing interest in Hamas: Iranian arms still flow into Gaza, but the Islamic Republic’s cash flow has stopped, leaving Hamas unable to service the monthly salaries of many of its supporters. Hamas desperately needed a game-changer.

The Egyptian military government, for its part, is gingerly feeling its way through the post-Mubarak era, negotiating between the masses of Tahrir Square, the traditionally powerful and now fully legalized Muslim Brotherhood. Eager to assume once again its role as a traditional leading player in the Arab world, Cairo was glad to play a key role in brokering the Shalit deal.