But the occupiers have made the brilliant decision to appeal to anyone with a grievance of any kind against the visible corporate hands who helped bring us low and have suffered little or not at all for their actions. One result of this inclusiveness is a flood of new activists, some of whom have had no experience with the organized left before. In Las Vegas, one of the Occupiers I spoke with on an NPR talk-show is a small businesswoman who usually votes Republican but became incensed when no bank would give her a loan and no insurance company would provide affordable care to her employees. That such everyday concerns propelled her into the streets defies the image of scruffy young anarchists peddled by the right-wing media.

There are also signs that the occupations, while small in themselves, are beginning to galvanize a much larger and broader, if still inchoate, movement. Polls show the Wall Street protests are supported by twice as many people as oppose them. Working America, the AFL-CIO’s outreach group to non-union wage-earners, signed up over 25,000 new members in the last week alone, according to its director Karen Nussbaum. And “Occupy” is becoming a handy term for local activists eager to gain a hearing for pressing local matters. Last Saturday, about a hundred people gathered at an Occupy the Bronx event that promoted green cooperatives and complained about the high cost of tuition at public colleges in the city’s poorest borough.

The freshness of the protestors’ language also suggests an insurgency that is thinking for itself. On the march to Times Square last weekend, hand-made, often creative signs far outnumbered the dreary printed slogans of sectarian grouplets or placards carrying the name of one of numerous unions which are backing the movement. One young white woman held aloft the maxim, “We saw something, so we’re saying something,” making ironic use of the anti-terrorist slogan that flashes from many an interstate highway. Another read, “Dear Banks: I pay my mom’s rent; the taxpayers pay yours. How is that fair?” A tall black man marched with a large sign that read, “What do I want? Everything the Declaration of Independence and Constitution says I should have.”

But due to its very breadth and openness, this proudly leaderless uprising may be difficult to sustain. Even if it endures, such an insurgency is unlikely to grow into a movement that can bend politics in its direction. Forty years ago, the feminist activist Jo Freeman presciently warned of the severe limits that “structurelessness” imposes on an anti-authoritarian movement:

The more unstructured a movement is, the less control it has over the directions in which it develops and the political actions in which it engages. This does not mean that its ideas do not spread. Given a certain amount of interest by the media and the appropriateness of social conditions, the ideas will still be diffused widely. But diffusion of ideas does not mean they are implemented; it only means they are talked about. Insofar as they can be applied individually they may be acted on; insofar as they require coordinated political power to be implemented, they will not be.



Before too long, without either elected leaders or a semblance of a common program, radicals with tired but durable dogmas may imperil the young movement’s support among Americans who dislike ideologues of any persuasion. Already, the idea that corporate donations and Tim Geithner’s Wall Street background make the Democrats nothing but “servants to big business” slips too easily off the tongues of some of the Occupiers I have spoken with in New York City and Washington. They believe a President Romney, Perry, or Cain and a Republican Congress would simply mean that one set of malefactors had succeeded another. Kevin Zeese is a key organizer of one of the two separate, but quite amicable, occupations in Washington. In 2006, Zeese, who is in his mid-50s, ran for the U.S. Senate in Maryland as the candidate of three tiny parties—the Greens, the Libertarians, and the Populists. He received all of 1.5 percent of the vote. Despite that result, Zeese continues to argue that the new movement should start to assemble a third party of its own.