50 Most Beautiful People

The Hill

Is there anything less useful than this bloated vanity project? The apparent Republican bias only makes it more suspect.

The Worst 50 States in America

Gawker

How do you squander the potentially compelling idea of assessing the weaknesses of each of our nation’s states? You gather random stereotypes and Wikipedia-grade fun facts—then you surprise no one by crowning New York the least-worst state.

Washington's Top 150 Golfers

Golf Digest

While we’re impressed that they tracked down the handicaps of 150 politicians, staffers, and lobbyists, this list is ultimately just a depressing reminder of how much politicking gets done on the green.

The Vanity Fair 100

Vanity Fair

Any list headed by Mark Zuckerberg is bound to be excessively conventional. Some of the individual names might be unfamiliar; but, overall, the Vanity Fair list is an all-too-predictable celebration of money, power, and Hollywood.