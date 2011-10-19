The truth about everything is completely obvious to her. She seems utterly incapable of doubt or complication. Her show is a great tribute to Fox, because it copies the Fox style exactly.

Um, no. Maddow’s segments may not constitute doctoral level philosophical treatises. But it’s television, for heaven’s sake. Have you ever tried to convey nuance in a four-minute segment? Maddow, to her great credit, frequently runs segments twice that long – or more. (See the clips above.) And I've never known her to distort the facts, even if that means passing up an opportunity for a cheap shot.

Is that like Fox? It seems to me that's pretty much the opposite. And while I can’t imagine it’s good for her ratings, it's good for intelligent debate. Note, too, that Maddow is far from a reliable Democratic partisan. She routinely criticizes “her” party, including its leader in the White House, when she thinks its members are weak or insufficiently liberal. (I don't watch much Fox, so maybe they're more willing to criticize Republicans than I realize.)

Now, it's true Maddow doesn’t see much complication in today's political debates. But perhaps that’s because today's political debates don't have much complication. One side believes in mainstream economic theory. One side does not. One side wants to give everybody health insurance. One side does not. One side wants to stop climate change. One side does not. Should Maddow pretend to see ambiguity where it does not exist?

Look, Maddow isn't perfect. Who among us is? But her show is smarter and deeper than most. I can think of a lot of people who belong on a list of Washington's most over-rated. She's not one of them.

Elsewhere:

What you missed last night: As usual, Michael Scherer’s writeup of the Republican debate is more entertaining and frequently more enlightening than the debate itself.

Slackers! Did the audience cheer a suggestion that people without jobs were responsible for their own plight? Why, yes they did. Via Greg Sargent.

You want overrated? Try Anderson Cooper. Jonathan Bernstein explains.

Joe Lieberman is acting like Joe Lieberman again. And it’s driving Steve Benen insane.

Darn: Could a mass refinancing of mortgages help the economy, by dramatically reducing homeowner debt? Ezra Klein checked and, well, the answer is maybe not. “There have been estimates suggesting it would be equivalent to an $80 billion tax cut. But Macroeconomic Advisers is out with a detailed assessment of the policy, and their predictions aren’t very impressive: ‘At most, such a plan might boost GDP growth by 0.1 to 0.2 percentage points,’ they write.” What’s the problem? Refinancing would shift money from lenders to borrowers and it’s not clear borrowers would spend that much more money – although it might still be worth doing for its own sake. [Update: Ezra interviewed another economist who thinks Macroeconomic Advisers is too pessimistic.]

Graph of the day, part I: Cain’s 9-9-9 plan. Via Derek Thompson.



Graph of the day, Part II. Cain’s 9-9-9 plan, the extended play version. Via Jared Bernstein.

Where monetary policy meets Chuck Norris. You'll have to read it to understand it.

For sale ... er, for rent. Housing starts were better than expected due to an increase in multifamily homes being built – in other words, those for rent. The Economist explains.

Reader Comment of the Day: "Rayward" pulls Strunk and White on me:

"But the demonstrators as a group have no formal way to repudiate or reject the fringe. As a result, the extremists keep getting media attention, threatening to tarnish the entire movement." The media gives attention to what sells, which in this case is the fringe. Extremists don't just get attention, and mistakes don't just happen. Strunk and White would not be pleased.

Right you are. And Mr. Jaswinski (eighth grade English) would not be pleased, either. For the record, these extremists get attention because reporters and pundits provide it.

Dedication of the Day: For Rachel Maddow, an old favorite from Elvis Costello:

Update: I revised the last passage of the Maddow item, just to emphasize that she's not perfect. Like I say, who among us is? Also, thanks to my former colleague, and frequent Maddow guest, Spencer Ackerman. He's the one who suggested I look at the Uganda story.