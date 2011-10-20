Let’s accept McArdle’s 17 percent at face value. What does it mean? It means that there was a recession. Recessions and major wars always lower income share for the top 1 percent. In every instance we know of (i.e., going back to 1910) the effect was fleeting, with one very big exception: The Great Depression and World War II ushered in a half-century during which the top 1 percent saw its income share decline and then level off. These decades also happened to be (measured by GDP growth) far more prosperous than any we’ve seen since, which has led a lot of people to conclude that income inequality gets in the way of economic growth.

Starting in 1979 incomes resumed growing increasingly unequal and what Paul Krugman has called the "Great Divergence" began. Income share for the top 1 percent doubled. But even though the one percenters’ income share increased after 1979, it didn’t increase every year. It fell off after the 1987 stock market crash, then bounced up and down for a few years, then increased again during the latter half of the 1990s. It fell off after the tech bubble burst but climbed again during the Dubya administration, until it fell off again when the subprime crisis hit. Two or three times before the most recent recession McArdle would have had an opportunity to pronounce the income inequality problem solved. She would have been wrong every time.

It’s also worth remembering that the income inequality trend isn’t one single trend. It’s really two.

Trend One: People at middle incomes have lost ground to people at higher incomes. As I explained in a Slate series last year, there were multiple causes for this. Inadequate K-12 education and the decline of private-sector labor unions were major reasons; trade was for most of the period irrelevant, though it became more relevant as trade with China and Mexico increased during the aughts; immigration had a negligible effect; race and gender had no effect at all; and government policy had an enormous impact (though weirdly mostly not through tax policy, which intuition would suggest would be the principal driver). If you don't like income inequality then don't vote Republican.

Trend Two is the huge increase in income share for the top 1 percent. This appears to be far less complex in its causation. The principal reasons were almost certainly dramatic changes in the way Wall Street did business and runaway pay increases for top executives in non-financial industries.