Welcome to TNR’s 2011 list issue. Earlier this week we named DC's most over-covered stories, most over-rated thinkers, most powerful, least famous people, and TNR's favorite people. Today's installment: the worst words in Washington.
If you work in D.C., there are some phrases that you see far too often. Here are some of the most grating:
CONVENTIONAL WISDOM (CW)
“THE NEW CW: OBAMA HARD TO BEAT”
—Ben Smith, Politico
CREDIBILITY GAP
“This was the beginning of the yawning credibility gap between the Obama’s [sic] administration and business.”
—Mort Zuckerman, Financial Times
GRAND BARGAIN
“Rather than shift back to his base with a weak fiscal plan, Obama should have taken his idea of a Grand Bargain to the country.”
—Thomas Friedman, The New York Times
HOW WILL IT PLAY?
“Today President Obama signed Wall Street reform into law, and tomorrow he’s expected to sign a bill extending unemployment benefits. How will this play in November?”
—Chris Matthews, “Hardball”
MUSCLE THROUGH
“The House move sets up a battle with the Senate, where majority Democrats are trying to muscle through an almost $7 billion disaster relief measure.”
—Associated Press
PLAY TO THE BASE
“That’s what happens in Washington. [Republicans] are going to play to their base for a certain period of time.”
—Barack Obama, speaking to the press corps
PUT FORWARD A VISION
Romney’s campaign “is trying to put forward that vision.”
—Terry Nelson, Republican strategist
ROBUST
“Congresswoman Lowey has always believed that maintaining a robust foreign policy is critical to United States national security.”
—Democratic Representative Nita Lowey’s website
WHOLE-OF-GOVERNMENT
“The Department supports institutionalizing whole-of-government approaches to addressing national security challenges.”
—Defense Department report
WIN THE FUTURE
“The third step in winning the future is rebuilding America.”
—Barack Obama, 2011 State of the Union address
WIN THE MORNING
“We have got to win the morning.”
—Ron Fournier, National Journal editor
WONKISH
“Paul Ryan is routinely described as wonkish, a policy-detail guy short on political reality.”
—The Wall Street Journal