Welcome to TNR’s 2011 list issue. Earlier this week we named DC's most over-covered stories, most over-rated thinkers, most powerful, least famous people, and TNR's favorite people. Today's installment: the worst words in Washington.

If you work in D.C., there are some phrases that you see far too often. Here are some of the most grating:

CONVENTIONAL WISDOM (CW)

“THE NEW CW: OBAMA HARD TO BEAT”

—Ben Smith, Politico

CREDIBILITY GAP

“This was the beginning of the yawning credibility gap between the Obama’s [sic] administration and business.”

—Mort Zuckerman, Financial Times