Republicans have once again blocked President Obama’s efforts to create jobs – and, once again, they’ve done so not by voting against a proposal but by preventing a vote on the proposal from taking place.

It happened Thursday night, when Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid tried to end debate on the “Teachers, First Responders Back to Work Act.” As the bill’s name implies, it would send money to the states, so they can stop firing – and, ideally, start rehiring – public employees. The measure has broad support among economists but almost none among the Republicans in Washington. When Reid brought up his motion, not a single Republican supported it. Instead, they voted to let debate continue endlessly, under a filibuster. That gave them only 47 votes, less than a majority but more than enough to sustain a filibuster.

None of this is surprising, I know. And I’ve said it before. But it’s important to be clear about what’s happening here: Reid got 50 votes in support of the measure, losing only three conservative members of his own caucus. It's entirely fair to say that, if not for the Republican-led filibuster, this bill or something close to it would be on its way to the House right now.

Republicans insist they, too, have a jobs agenda. And it’s true: Both House and Senate Republicans have now put forward plans to improve the economy. But it’d be more accurate to call them “plans.” They are comically bereft of specifics. They also lack the validation of respected independent authorities, whether it’s the Congressional Budget Office or private forecasters.