Last weekend’s Saturday Night Live opened with a gray-haired Fred Armisen as Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Donning a jacket with lapel pins and a blue tie, Armisen spoke in a dry cadence that amplified the mayor’s at once lenient but strident response to the Occupy Wall Street protests pitched at Zuccotti Park in Lower Manhattan. “Occupy Wall Street, I’m on your side,” said Armisen’s Bloomberg. “Come to New York and let your voice be heard. You’ll be treated with dignity and respect by the city and the police. With one caveat: The second and I mean the second I see a demonstrator lighting up a cigarette, we’re moving in. The batons will come out and the badge numbers will come off. And if you think I’m joking, go ahead and make my day.”

It’s easy to mock the mayor’s wary approach to the protests, but there’s more to it than one pol’s bipolar shifts or a billionaire’s shady motives. He has rigorously argued his own position, but has taken pains to coexist publicly with viewpoints he finds unpalatable; he acknowledges the demonstrator’s arguments, only to split hairs over the finer points of their analysis. Clearly, Bloomberg’s is an especially emphatic embrace of the First Amendment. But what makes his response to the protests so confounding, even troubling, is that it has revealed just how central the First Amendment is to his political vision—namely, so central that he can’t see past it.

What’s clear is that other mayors facing similar occupations from Boston to Seattle have not been nearly as compromising as Bloomberg: Most have reacted with varying degrees of alarm and force to the tent cities that have sprung up in their city centers. Last week, Boston Mayor Tom Menino authorized the forcible removal of protesters from the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway, resulting in the arrest of 140 occupiers. “I will not tolerate civil disobedience in the city of Boston,” said Menino. In Chicago, 175 people were arrested over the weekend in Grant Park when they refused to leave following its 11 pm closing time. “I’d like to know why Bloomberg let people stay in the park peacefully and clean up their own mess, and Rahm Emanuel won’t let us do the same,” one demonstrator told the Chicago Tribune, referring to the canceled cleanup of Zuccotti Park. Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn has towed the free speech line, but revoked a permit issued for an informational tent when occupiers violated its terms by using it during hours when the park was closed. And Portland Mayor Sam Adams cleared a street that protesters blocked last week, but claimed the city was not “moving against the camps.”

Compared to that of his colleagues, Bloomberg’s response has been the most puzzling, if not paradoxical. In New York, there haven’t been any significant crackdowns since the Brooklyn Bridge occupation that led to hundreds of arrests. The Times Square demonstration yielded 42 arrests and new Zuccotti Park rules that limit tarps, sleeping bags and “lying down on the ground” so far have not been enforced. Less than two weeks ago, the mayor strolled through the narrow, crowded Zuccotti Park to announce that a cleanup had been scheduled for the coming Friday, at the behest of the private park’s owner, Brookfield Office Properties. When Working Family Parties Executive Director Dan Cantor stridently accused the mayor of initiating a “back-door attempt” to remove the protesters, the cleanup was subsequently postponed. The mayor plainly explained in his subsequent weekly radio appearance that the decision to postpone was made by Brookfield Office Properties, and that the city legally can’t clear Zuccotti unless there’s a threat to the safety of the public. On Friday, the mayor suggested again that he felt compelled to increase police enforcement at Zuccotti Park.