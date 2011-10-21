Marco Rubio just put out a sharply-worded rebuttal to today's talker, the Washington Post's disclosure that the senator's parents left Cuba for Florida in 1956, two and a half years before Fidel Castro seized power -- contradicting Rubio, who often left the impression (including on his own Web site) that they were part of the wave of exiles that fled Castro.

In his rebuttal for Politico ("exclusive!"), Rubio writes:

If The Washington Post wants to criticize me for getting a few dates wrong, I accept that. But to call into question the central and defining event of my parents’ young lives – the fact that a brutal communist dictator took control of their homeland and they were never able to return – is something I will not tolerate.

My understanding of my parents’ journey has always been based on what they told me about events that took place more than 50 years ago — more than a decade before I was born. What they described was not a timeline, or specific dates.

We'll leave the litigation of when Rubio knew what about his parents' arrival in this country -- and when he said what about it -- for another time. (Suffice it to say for now that this reporter is skeptical that a sharp and serious young politician so proud of his heritage would have been so fuzzy on whether or not his parents had been part of an epochal movement of Cuban refugees in flight from a socialist dictator, or had come to America two years earlier on a more conventional immigrants' quest for a better life.)