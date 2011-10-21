[with contributions from Matthew O'Brien and Darius Tahir]

President Obama travels to Nevada on Monday and, at first blush, the timing could not be better. Mitt Romney, the man most likely to be the Republican presidential nominee, was there just a few days ago. During a televised interview with the editorial board of the Las Vegas Review Journal, he said he didn’t think the government should do anything to stop foreclosures:

Don’t try to stop the foreclosure process. Let it run its course and hit the bottom. Allow investors to buy homes, put renters in them, fix the homes up and let it turn around and come back up. The Obama administration has slow walked the foreclosure process ... that has long existed and as a result we still have a foreclosure overhang.

The problems of the housing market are not my specialty. But I know that Nevada leads the country in foreclosures – and that unscrupulous lenders are a big part of that story. Here’s David Dayen, who has followed this issue closely at FireDogLake:

in Nevada, where Romney was sitting when he made this statement, Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto has sued Bank of America over illegal foreclosure processes, along with generalized fraud and deceptive practices on loan modifications and fee pyramiding. Nevada is one of the key areas of the country where the foreclosure crisis is at its most acute. And virtually every resident there has been touched by abuse at the hands of their lenders.

The Obama campaign pounced on Romney’s statement: “Mitt Romney’s message to Nevada homeowners struggling to pay their mortgage bills is simple: you’re on your own, so step aside,” said campaign spokesman Ben LaBolt. But, as Dayen and quite a few other writers noticed, the Obama team has a problem here: Housing policy has been among its most conspicuous failures, as even administration officials will now concede.