The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president.
-Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, quoted in National Journal, November 4, 2010
Their story line is that there must be some villain out there who’s keeping this administration from succeeding.
-McConnell, appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," October 23, 2011
I wasn't that shocked by McConnell's original statement. Heck, I even appreciated the candor. But if you're going to make the president's failure your top goal -- and if you're going to brag about it -- you really can't get upset when the president blames you for it.