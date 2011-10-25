Just to be clear about the context, she wasn’t trying to make the point that Krugman or Olbermann (or I) would with a statement like that. In other words, this wasn't part of an argument for universal health insurance. Rather, it was part of a commentary about the latest controversy over Matt Romney and health care in Massachusetts.

As you may have heard, Rick Perry has been attacking Romney because the Massachsuetts health care universal health care plan, which Romney famously enacted, finances care for undocumented immigrants. Rubin thinks the charge is unfair. I am pretty sure Rubin is correct.

It seems that Texas, under Perry, also pays to treat undocumented immigrants in various contexts. Citing material that the Romney campaign has been circulating, Rubin notes that Texas sometimes finances care to undocumented workers in non-emergency situations – and that it offers pre-natal care to undocumenteds with incomes below 200 percent of the poverty line. All of that is in addition to emergency care that publicly subsidized clinics and/or hospitals provide, in accordance with federal law.

And this is the right thing to do, Rubin says. A bit after making the statement I quoted above, she adds this:

Should hospitals and doctors insist the sick, pregnant and injured provide citizenship papers before getting treatment? Obviously, he doesn’t believe that. His state wouldn’t tolerate that.

Exactly! And you know what? You could substitute "insurance papers" for "citizenship papers" and the statement would be just as true. At least in principle, (almost) nobody wants to deprive people of care they truly need because those people can't pay for it.