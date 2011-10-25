2. This represents the demotion of Carney, because Allbaugh wouldn't come in unless he was going to run the show. "Joe's a super tough guy with an emphasis on super. He is not a guy who plays second fiddle to anything. I would assume Joe came in with the understanding that he was going to call the shots."

3. The move is further proof of the sway of Anita Perry. She helped persuade Perry to run, and she earlier played a key role in getting him to issue the controversial HPV vaccine mandate. "This is Anita-driven, not Rick-driven. Anita is the one who said, 'We've got to make changes.'"

4. Even if Allbaugh is coming in with a mandate to take charge, mixing the new team and the old will not be easy, especially when it comes to Allbaugh and Carney. "When you put two bulls in the pasture, it’s going to be interesting to see how it works. Typically bulls don’t exist well together."

5. Perry had to make the move because his team was failing him. "The candidate is the talent. And the job of the team is to prepare and execute around that talent to bring out the best the talent can offer. The candidate I can see now is not the same candidate I saw down here -- he doesn't look the same, he doesn't sound the same, he doesn't project the same. There are a lot of things that contribute to that, but the person who holds responsibility for that is the team, not the talent. If you haven't picked the right backdrops, if you haven't prepared for contingencies, he's going to get blind-sided. It looks like he has not been prepared for a whole bunch of things he walked into as a candidate." As examples of staff miscues, Miller pointed to the lousy backdrop and acoustics at Perry's big energy-jobs speech in Pittsburgh and the campaign's decision to allow Anita Perry to campaign on her own, with a friend of hers as her only backup. "If I were running for president, I wouldn't put my wife on the trail alone with her good friend. I'd want a professional taking care of her."

6. There's still a window for Allbaugh et al to right the ship. "Joe will improve the campaign, no question about that. This is the second start to the campaign. The first start ended [Monday], this is the second, and I might add, last chance to get things right...It doesn’t take more than to say, let's clean this up and get it going right. [Perry] can turn it around. There's still room to rebound. But he'll have to be extra special good, not just good, to regain that ground. That's a tall order."