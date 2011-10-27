THE BEST LISTS

Best Places to Work in the Federal Government

Partnership for Public Service

Ranking nearly 300 agencies and subcomponents with survey data from more than a quarter of a million civil servants, this list is the ultimate look at which U.S. bureaucracies are healthy and functioning, and which need serious improvement. Fema, for instance, hovered around dead last in the years leading up to its disastrous response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Freedom in the World

Freedom House

This annual survey does the admirable, and difficult, work of explaining which governments are honoring the principles of human liberty and which aren’t. The ratings serve as an important reminder to Washington that there are plenty of oppressive regimes out there--including many that don’t get nearly as much attention as they should.

United Nations Human Development Indicators

United Nations Development Programme

Not strictly a list, but rather a collection of data that can be sorted into thousands of rankings, the U.N. Development Indicators provide authoritative assessments of crucial development metrics like literacy, education, and child mortality.