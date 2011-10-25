But there are opportunities to fine tune the voucher program to facilitate its use in higher-opportunity suburban neighborhoods. For one, counseling is critical to the success of voucher recipients, yet housing authorities do not uniformly offer it. This limits household access to information about housing options in high-opportunity neighborhoods. Using technology and smarter search engines could provide more cost-effective ways to provide counseling that also help bridge the gap in information about high-quality neighborhoods.

In higher-income communities, efforts to strategically locate mixed-income, densely constructed housing closer to commercial corridors and transit stops in these neighborhoods can create more livable and sustainable places to live. Linking affordable units within these developments to the voucher program could guarantee low vacancy rates and generated greater demand for corridor businesses. For instance, mixed-income housing goals in programs like HUD’s Sustainable Communities could specifically set aside units for voucher recipients. HUD could also support regions like Chicago where housing authorities pool resources to provide voucher holders with enhanced access to high-quality communities.

At the same time, the deep recession and weak recovery still gripping most parts of the country has triggered a more intense need for affordable housing for very low-income households. Housing for these households is among the scarcest, and demand is growing. Suburbs cannot house all of the poor, and attempts to relocate HCV recipients into thriving suburban neighborhoods may meet with even less success given current circumstances. As a result, urban neighborhoods will continue to house a significant share of our lowest income residents.

If we intend for housing policy to provide a platform for greater opportunity for low-income families, then urban neighborhoods require coordinated investments--in areas like education, transportation, and economic development--that afford these families such opportunities. Promising new programs such as Choice Neighborhoods could do more to ensure that communities undergoing redevelopment create housing opportunities for voucher holders, who tend to have incomes far below the area median.

One silver lining to these difficult economic times is that they have created a natural experiment for using existing housing policies in new and more effective ways. Seeing how programs like housing choice vouchers operate under economic stress can yield a wealth of lessons to help families and communities overcome pressing housing challenges. More deliberate strategies to make housing subsidies a platform for family success, in both suburbs and cities, can and should emerge from this uncertain period.