There are still low-cost options available such as community colleges, and for some students, two-year institutions can provide a good education and an affordable path to a degree. But the hard truth is that most community college students never manage to ultimately earn a college degree, in part because state governments brutally shortchange the two-year sector, giving them pennies on the dollar compared to flagship universities where the privileged send their children to school. Many community colleges simply don’t have the resources necessary to give a diverse, often under-prepared student population the education and services they need.

To its credit, the Obama administration reformed the federal student loan system in 2010 by moving from a system where private banks were given government subsidies to make government-guaranteed student loans to a system where the federal government makes all the loans directly, cutting out the middleman and saving taxpayers tens of billions of dollars. The administration also cracked down on for-profit colleges that saddle students with unmanageable loans, and pumped a staggering $20 billion in new funding into the Pell Grant program for low-income students, more than doubling the program’s size.

On Wednesday, President Obama will announce several new reforms designed to give student debtors relief. Students who have loans under both the old private bank system and the new government lending system will be able to consolidate those loans at a lower interest rate, further reducing public subsidies to private banks. Those savings will be used to accelerate by two years a program originally scheduled to begin in 2014, whereby lower-income students will be able to limit their monthly loan payments to 10 percent of their income, and have any remaining debt forgiven after 20 years.

These are good ideas. But the administration has thus far failed to take any action to control the root cause of growing student debt: the rapidly escalating price of higher education. Without such reforms, all that new financial aid money will disappear like water tossed into the ocean. Far more must be done to create innovative new low-cost higher education models that can compete with traditional institutions on price and quality at the same time. At the same time, the prestige-obsessed market dynamics of higher education need to be altered by giving students and parents much more information than currently exists about which colleges actually provide a high quality education at a reasonable price.

These kinds of reforms will be resisted fiercely by traditional colleges and universities that are averse to change. Indeed, politicians will only stand up to the higher education lobby and reform the higher education system if they are pressured to do so. If legislators can get away with balancing budgets on the backs of low- and middle-income college students, they will. The only thing that might plausibly alter the status quo of perpetually increasing tuition and debt is a fundamental change in the political dynamics of higher education.

In Chile, for example, student protests have dominated the national conversation, essentially creating an emergency and refusing to end it until the government had responded in satisfactory fashion. In July, President Pinera gave a televised speech outlining a new education agenda, including increased funding, in response to student demands. After the marches continued, he replaced his minister of education. In August, he offered a new proposal that would reform the national system of grants and student loans and enshrine the right to a quality education in the constitution (needless to say, we have no such provision in America). Unhappy that the proposal didn’t ban profit-making in higher education, among other things, the students called for more strikes.

Our country is still a long way from the financial immiseration of college students dominating the political scene. American student organizations currently lack the influence, resources, and organizational capacity of their peers abroad. But the OWS movement and President Obama’s response suggest that’s beginning to change. Students and parents can only borrow so much money for so long. Eventually, the simple mathematics of price, debt, and income will push the system to the political breaking point. The first cracks are opening on Wall Street, and they will only grow wider from here.

Kevin Carey is the policy director of Education Sector, a think tank in Washington, D.C.