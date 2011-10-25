With the political press' attention on New Hampshire focused on the Republican primary, there's been little made of today's announcement by Maggie Hassan, a former Democratic state senator, that she will run for governor next year to replace John Lynch, the popular two-term Democrat who has decided not to run for reelection.

But the governor's race will undoubtedly have an impact on whether Obama is able to hold onto New Hampshire next fall. And if Hassan is the Democratic nominee, there could be an interesting interplay between her campaign in the state and Obama's -- because just three years ago, she and Obama were very much at odds. Hassan was one of several prominent Democratic women in the state who not only endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2008 first in the nation primary but went to extreme lengths to do her campaign's bidding. Most notably, in the final days of the campaign, Hassan and others put their names to an email that went out to thousands of women voters in the state accusing Obama of having been weak-willed in supporting abortion rights as a member of the Illinois state senate. "The difference between Hillary's repeatedly standing up strong on choice and Obama's unwillingness to vote 'yes' or 'no' is a clear contrast, and we believe the voters in New Hampshire deserve to know this difference," the e-mail stated. "We support Hillary Clinton because she never ducked when choice was at stake."

The email followed a Clinton campaign mailer that made the same charge, but having it signed by so many respected New Hampshire women gave it an extra punch. Realizing the damage the email could do, the Obama campaign scrambled to get Planned Parenthood officials in Illinois to vouch for Obama's credentials on abortion rights, but they ran out of time. There are many theories for Clinton's stunning win in the primary after being down in the polls just days beforehand, but the particularly big surge in her support among women in the final days suggests that the coordinated attack on Obama's abortion rights record may have played a major role.

The attack left a major rift among Democratic women in the state, with Obama supporters accusing Clinton supporters of letting themselves be dragged into an unfair attack against a fellow Democrat by a Clinton campaign desperate for a win after her Iowa defeat. "For Clinton to do this to the choice community is so appalling," Mary Rauh, a leading Obama supporter, told me at the time. "I can't tell you how it distresses me ... how devastating this is and how horrified I am that the Clinton campaign would do this. I fear it will happen elsewhere and it's just appalling."