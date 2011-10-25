For the 99 percent: Greg Sargent teamed up with Citizens for Tax Justice to figure out how many people would pay the proposed millionaire surtax to finance infrastructure spending. The answer? Not very many.

IVF meets abortion. If you believe life begins at conception and that it’s wrong to destroy embryos, then you also want to ban many IVF practices. And that’s exactly what might happen in Mississippi. Michelle Goldberg has the story.

Has anybody noticed… that Mitt Romney is proposing to cut Medicaid even more severely than Paul Ryan is? Igor Volsky has.

Bigger is better: James Surowiecki argues in the New Yorker that politicians’ love for small business is misplaced: on net, they don’t create that many jobs, and are less productive than big businesses. To wit: “Small may be beautiful. It’s just not all that prosperous.”

A radical idea for Medicare. It comes from Phil Longman in the Washington Monthly. Longman is the author of Best Care Anywhere, a terrific book arguing that there’s nothing wrong, and quite a lot right, with health care that is truly government run. (At least when government runs it the right way.)