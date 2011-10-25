I checked with some of my sources in Ohio to gauge their reaction to Romney's equivocation on the issue that has gripped their state. Mark Munroe, the GOP chairman in Mahoning County, was just heading out the door for an evening debate over the referendum. He said he had not studied Romney's exact comments but chalked them up to a politician's prudence. "I suppose he’s trying to be cautious," Munroe said. Harry Meshel, the former state senate president and chairman of the state Democratic Party, was more caustic. " You just can’t win trying to travel on two sleds," he said.

The irony is that people on both sides of the fight are less sure that it's locked up than Romney seemed to be in deciding to back off his support for the law. Union officials in Ohio are proud of their considerable ground game and gratified by Ohioans' reaction against the law. "It says a lot about what Ohioans want to see the recovery look like: sacrifice for all, prosperity for all," said Mike Gillis with the Ohio AFL-CIO. But labor officials are worried that repeal is polling better than it will fare at the ballot box because pollsters are framing the matter much more clearly than the endless, confusing wording of the ballot measure. They are also bracing for a final wave of ads in support of the law, paid for by outside groups that have taken a stake in the fight, such as Dick Armey's FreedomWorks. " You never know what they’re going to come out with," said Gillis.

Munroe, the state GOP chairman, said he hoped such a big wave was coming because so far, the pro-repeal forces have been swamping his side in the pro-labor Mahoning Valley. " There are enormous amounts of union money pouring into the valley," he said. "I'm hopeful that in the last two weeks of the campaign voters will start to hear the other side of the message, because when they do hear the other side of the message, I think it will be a lot closer than people think."

Among those sure the poll got it right is John Russo, co-director of the Center for Working Class Studies at Youngstown State University. A longtime observer of labor politics in the state, he believes that the coalition of unions and sundry progressive groups fighting for repeal have caught a globe-spanning wave of protest against economic inequities. Because the Ohio law was even more sweeping than the one passed in Wisconsin (for one thing, it took on firefighters and police officers), the backlash has been even stronger, he said. And unlike a fight faced by a specific union or industry, a battle involving all 350,000 public employees produces resistance in every corner of the state. This is why conservative groups have yet to pour in as much money as the pro-repeal forces feared: they can tell it's a losing fight. "I was predicting an air war versus a ground war, but that hasn’t happened," said Russo. "What’s happened is Rove and Crossroads are not going to throw good money after bad. They know they can't win this election so a lot of the energy has gone out of the fight."

From the standpoint of the general election, Russo said, Romney was smart to back away from SB 5. Kasich narrowly won Ohio last fall by claiming crucial swing groups like suburban women. Republicans are now at risk of losing many of those same women with SB 5, not least schoolteachers who voted for Kasich but are upset about the new law. " Romney’s doing the right thing, doing the drive-by showing he’s supporting Republicans but that he's not going to go for an issue that's going to get clobbered," Russo said. "He needs a lot of the independents who are going to decide Ohio. Crazy as [the equivocation is], it makes perfect sense based on where the state is going."