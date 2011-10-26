Would it really be such a terrible thing if the super committee failed?

Everybody agrees that the bipartisan deficit super committee had better hurry up and strike a deal to cut the federal budget by $1.2 trillion so it can meet its November 23 deadline. If it doesn’t, then all hell will break loose. Except it won’t.

You may have lost track of the deficit story after Congress and President Obama averted catastrophe at the end of July by agreeing to raise the debt ceiling. Perhaps I can help. In exchange for letting Obama pay the country’s bills, congressional Republicans imposed annual caps on “discretionary” spending (i.e., spending Congress appropriates, as opposed to “entitlements” like Social Security and Medicare that Congress spends automatically according to a pre-set formula). The caps are supposed to save $900 billion over the next ten years. But probably they’ll be repealed after a year or two (or altered to apply to entitlements), because the discretionary part of the budget is hard to cut: Discretionary spending represents only about one-third of the federal budget; it’s already been cut a lot in the past, because reducing entitlement spending is politically unpopular; and the majority of it goes to defense, which the GOP hates to whack.

Republicans also exacted another price for raising the debt ceiling. They created a twelve-person joint “super committee,” equally divided between Democrats and Republicans. It was charged with finding an additional $1.2 trillion in deficit reduction over ten years. The committee can do this any way it likes, but it must propose something by November 23 (that’s the day before Thanksgiving) to allow Congress time to approve it on an expedited schedule. If the committee doesn’t reach agreement, or if Congress doesn’t approve its package, then automatic across-the-board cuts (“sequestration”) will occur to meet the $1.2 trillion ten-year target. Since nobody wants this to happen—Republicans because they don’t want indiscriminate defense cuts; Democrats because they don’t want indiscriminate cuts, period—the sequestration doomsday machine will frighten the super committee into reaching an agreement.

That’s the theory, anyway. But stop-me-before-I-kill-again austerity has been tried before, and it didn’t work. The 1985 Gramm-Rudman-Hollings law introduced sequestration as a fallback if annual deficit-reduction targets weren’t met, but only one full sequestration ever took place. That was immediately after the bill became law, before legislators figured out they didn’t need to take it seriously. In subsequent years, Congress and the White House used various budget gimmicks to avoid sequestration. Gramm-Rudman’s targets were forecast rather than actual deficit reductions, and the law imposed no penalty for forecasting wrong, as Washington did again and again. It was like putting a lock on a cookie jar and then leaving the key on the kitchen table. By the time Gramm-Rudman was scuttled, the budget deficit was $8 billion higher than it had been when the law was first enacted.