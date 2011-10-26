Why, then, would this time be different? After all, the election hardly swept in a generation of Nelson Mandelas and Václav Havels. The military has the power to reserve 25 percent of the seats in parliament for itself, and military-backed parties took nearly all the other spots. (A small group of politicians who had split from Suu Kyi’s party also won seats.) In addition, the new constitution grants the military a kind of reserve power over any civilian government. And longtime junta leader Than Shwe, who dominated the country from 1992 until last year’s election, remains active in his retirement: According to Larry Jagan, a veteran Burma-watcher based in Bangkok, he has placed hard-line allies in the new government, who have allegedly been calling cabinet ministers into meetings and pressuring them not to enact the new president’s policies.

Nevertheless, there are reasons to believe this burst of reform is for real. True, Thein Sein was originally backed by Than Shwe. However, foreign observers who have met him say that, unlike his paranoid and often isolated predecessor, Thein Sein recognizes that decades of military rule have crippled Burma. In a speech marking his inauguration, Thein Sein admitted the country is grappling with serious poverty, and, since meeting him, Suu Kyi has reportedly told visitors that she believes he is serious about change. “The meeting [between Suu Kyi and Thein Sein] injected a sense of hope into the people of Burma and the international community,” notes Aung Zaw, editor of the exile magazine The Irrawaddy, and one of the harshest critics of the Burmese government.

Thein Sein also appears to have amassed greater power than any reform-minded leaders managed to do a decade ago and has already gone further than previous reformers ever did. By defying China and suspending the dam, for instance, he has shown average Burmese that the leadership may respond to them. And, by allowing Suu Kyi to play a bigger public role than in the past, he may have set in motion changes that will be hard to reverse. Earlier this year, for example, when Suu Kyi took what was supposed to be a private trip to the temple city of Bagan, hundreds of people gathered at a local market to see her and offer their support. This was no small thing in a country where simply massing in large numbers has often been forbidden.



Some American officials believe the recent developments in Burma were encouraged by a push for engagement by the Obama administration, which launched a review of Burma policy early on. In a cable sent by the U.S. Embassy in Rangoon and obtained by WikiLeaks, American diplomats claim that Suu Kyi has taken “advantage of the opportunity posed by the United States Government policy review” to reach out to Burma’s leaders, and that she might be basing this strategy along U.S. outlines. However, some Burmese exiles and analysts in Burma maintain that the regime is only opening up to preserve the military’s grip on power. If that’s right, then the challenge for the Obama administration will be to ensure that it does not grant too many concessions unless reforms are truly entrenched. Otherwise, what began as an unexpected chapter in Burma’s history could become a very expected one indeed.

Joshua Kurlantzick is a Fellow for Southeast Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations. This article appeared in the November 17, 2011, issue of the magazine.