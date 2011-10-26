They turn out the lamplight, and its white globe

glimmers for a moment: an aspirin rising and falling

then dissolving in a glass of darkness. Around them,

the hotel walls slide like a back-drop up into the night sky.

Love’s drama has died down, and they’re sleeping now,

but their dreams will meet as colours meet

and bleed into each other

in the dampened pages of a child’s painting-book.

All around is dark, and silent. The city has drawn in,

extinguishing its windows. The houses have approached.

They crowd in close, attentive:

this audience of cancelled faces.

--Translated by Robin Robertson