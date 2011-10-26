Forty-eight hours later, what should we think about the administration's announcement of more help for people with underwater mortgages? To be honest, I'm still not sure. And that's partly because even the experts I trust seem to disagree.

Just to review, the Obama Administration’s record on helping distressed homeowners is pretty shoddy, as even the Obama himself now admits. He came into office promising relief for homeowners with mortgages they could no longer afford, but his policies delivered very little of it. The administration had at its disposal $50 billion in money, which it eventually allocated to the Home Affordable Modification Program (HAMP) Congress had approved for rescuing the financial sector. But it ended up distributing only a fraction of that money, as stories from ProPublica and more recently the Washington Post have made clear.

Meanwhile, plenty of people are still struggling to make their mortgage payments. In many cases, they are in trouble largely because they’ve lost their jobs. They can neither sell nor refinance, despite record low rates, because their mortgages are "underwater" – that is, the values have fallen so far that they are worth less than the mortgages themselves. Many are also victims of unethical, if not downright illegal, practices by banks. Whatever the combination of causes, their difficulties are having a ripple effect on the economy, since people who can barely make their mortgage payments (or, worse still, cannot make them at all) can’t spend money on other things.

You can make a case that the best way to help these people would be to strengthen the economy – creating jobs, lifting wages – so they have more money at their disposal. And the administration, to its credit, is still pushing for its jobs bill, one piece at a time. But with congressional action still unlikely, the administration is also seeking ways to act on its own, even if those initiatives are bound to be pretty limited.