Occupy Wall Street’s next move: It’s time the protesters engaged more directly with Washington politics, rallying to pass good proposals and to block bad ones. But will they? So far, ti looks like the answer is no. From the pages of the Harvard Crimson, by Dylan Matthews.

The do-it-yourself presidency: Why is managing national security so much easier for Obama than rescuing the economy? Maybe it has something to do with the fact that he doesn’t have to deal with Congress, particularly the Republicans, when he’s acting as commander-in-chief. From the pages of the Michigan Daily, by Dar-Wei Chen.

Too bad Costco doesn’t do surgery: What does your knee replacement cost? Sarah Kliff reports on the General Accounting Office’s efforts to find out: “None of the hospital representatives could provide a complete cost estimate for a full knee replacement, meaning the price given was not reflective of any negotiated discounts, was not inclusive of all associated costs, and did not identify consumers’ out-of-pocket costs.” And that’s pretty typical: It turns out it’s very hard to figure out a price for most medical procedures, because both insurers and hospitals prefer to keep them secret.

Chart of the Day: Does it feel like Americans are eating more processed food? That’s because we are.

From the Melting Pot: According to Amy Chozick of the New York Times, Telemundo is seeking to appeal to acculturated Hispanic-Americans by providing subtitles in English for many shows, along with stretches of Spanglish also.

Video dedication of the day: Billy Joel, again -- this goes out to Romney, who’s trying oh-so-hard to be everything to everybody:

