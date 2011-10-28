As it happens, Adams was in town not to occupy anything, but to lobby the Walter Reed Army Medical Center to let him bring a group of veterans “clowning” with him. After he closed the Gesundheit in the 1980s—a bigger, better one is in the works—Adams embarked on a second career, traveling to refugee camps and orphanages to cheer up sick kids. When his meeting at Walter Reed ended, Adams headed downtown to Occupy D.C. to see if he could be of any help.

As Adams inspected the grounds, occupiers began abandoning their posts—pitching tents, preparing food, yelling at lobbyists—to greet and hug him. (Later in the day, at another rally, he would fend fans off: “I’m a commie. As soon as I [hug] one, I have to do everybody.”) To some, Adams was a brother-in-arms; they’d met at a previous demonstration. To others, he was the stuff of legend. “The first time I saw [the movie] I was in a mental home,” said one awestruck fan. (Adams thinks the movie is shallow: “I’m about free medicine. I’m about peace and justice. They never mentioned peace and justice.”) The camp’s cook, a surly man who identified himself only as Mike, asked how to keep the occupiers properly fed. “Switch from white to brown rice,” Adams told him, before the two discussed plans to cultivate an Occupy D.C. organic garden.

Before long, a guy running a live video stream wrested Adams from the gaggle for an on-screen chat. “You said in the next century or so, we might go extinct. Do you know of any sustainable solutions?” Oh, thousands, Adams answered casually: free universal health care, the dissolution of the (carbon-footprint heavy) nuclear family, and a plan to get from the East to the West coast of the United States using a network of mountaintop slides. “As le Corbusier the architect said: ‘To change the world you don’t overthrow the power structure, you show alternatives,’” Adams told the interviewer. “We need alternative government, laws, police, health care. We need everything to be alternative.”

He concluded by singing the “Internationale,” then commenced his exit, regretfully declining offers to stick around. An old activist friend had asked him to speak at D.C.’s concurrent protest movement, Stop The Machine, and he was running late. Hopefully, they’d see him again, at this occupation or another, said the live-stream operator. “The earth is my occupation,” Adams assured him, walking off. “I haven’t taken a day off of revolution in 50 years!”

