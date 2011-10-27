As I wrote last year in a Slate magazine series about income inequality, survey data shows that Americans believe in the possibility of upward mobility more fervently than do people in European countries that actually experience it more. We think we have more upward mobility. But we don't. Ryan, despite his wonky reputation, apparently is among those who embrace this widely-held illusion. Perhaps he thinks it would be unpatriotic to do otherwise.

Ryan and his aides must not be watching the Republican debates, because (as David Frum and my TNR colleague Alec McGillis have pointed out) Rick Santorum keeps using them to bring up America's lagging upward mobility relative to Europe. You can't really blame it on Obama because the international comparisons date to the Bush administration (2006 for Pew, 2007 for OECD). But bully to Santorum for bringing it up at all. Bully to Frum, too.

The Republican congressional leadership is now 0 for 2 in tackling income inequality with anything even approaching coherence. (See my earlier "Eric Cantor, Lake Wobegon Egalitarian.") It's a tough issue for them, and if I were hired to advise them I'd say just shut up about it, because it will only help Democrats tax the job-creators. (Santorum can't win with his mobility musings for similar reasons, but since the Republican nomination is another thing he can't win I say go for it.) An alternative for the GOP congressional leaders would be to minimize income inequality or try to argue that it doesn't exist at all, as some conservative intellectuals have done. But that's risky because it requires fanciful interpretation of extremely compelling data assembled by their very own budget office. No, I'm afraid the only thing for Cantor, Ryan, McConnell and the rest to do on income inequality is stonewall.