In other words, we know that we can now rely on our conventional military might not only to defend human rights around the globe and protect our allies, but to secure our basic strategic interests, including deterring our enemies from threatening or attacking us. In this sense, nuclear disarmament can be seen as the best means of perpetuating, for as long as possible, the moment of American preeminence. Yet recent events—both within and beyond the scope of our control—have caused the foundations of this consensus to begin to tremble.

First, there’s the super committee. If its negotiations fail, and the budget trigger goes off, national security funding would be slashed by as much as $950 billion over ten years—a scenario that Defense Secretary Panetta has called “nuts.” The seemingly omnipotent military we’ve grown used to would change, becoming smaller, reducing training budgets and investments in future capabilities, and downsizing the number and variety of missions it could accomplish. All this would happen, meanwhile, at a time when other major nations are on a military development binge: Vladimir Putin is hiking Russia’s defense budget by 60 percent over two years; China’s budget goes up by 12.7 percent this year, putting it on a path toward spending parity with the U.S.; and India just goosed its budget by 11.6 percent. Commentators often claim that the United States spends more on defense than the rest of the world combined, but that ratio is already out of date and decreasing at a rapid clip.

If the super committee fails to reach an agreement, we will experience an even sharper adjustment relative to the rest of the world, and the psychology of nuclear arms cuts could change dramatically. The consensus that existed during Obama’s brief unipolar moment would erode, as the influence of elder statesmen wanes and congressional hawks drift toward nuclear enthusiasts who never supported the goal of disarmament in the first place, concluding that our conventional edge is less and less of a substitute for a “robust” nuclear deterrent. At that point, with anxiety rising over America’s military decline, the political pendulum may begin to swing the other way. We would again emphasize nuclear weapons as a way of becoming “cheap hawk[s],” to use Newt Gingrich’s phrase, as we did during other periods of conventional force reduction and military pullback like the 1950s.

Of course, there are other convincing cases to be made for nuclear disarmament—we could eliminate hundreds of nukes without much changing the military balance, for one, and there’s the threat of loose nuclear material—but none of them are nearly as pleasing to the hawkish legislators and policymakers who have enormous sway in Washington. When paired with huge conventional force cuts, the idea that a world without nuclear weapons would preserve American hegemony falls flat. Instead, we would have new calls to increase the role of nuclear weapons in defending our allies; in deterring chemical and biological threats; and in threatening great powers and rogue states. With that would come renewed emphasis on nuclear modernization and more demands for a “flexible” arsenal that can perform those missions. Follow-up treaties to New START—eliminating tactical nuclear weapons, halting the production of fissile material, or broadening the ban on intermediate-range missiles—would become an even harder sell than they are today, effectively blocking the path to “global zero.”

This crack-up may be inevitable. With booming economies, China, Russia, and India are likely to shrink the military gap with the United States no matter what happens with the super committee. Meanwhile, there are signs that the political consensus is already beginning to unravel: Unlike McCain in 2008, Republican frontrunner Mitt Romney has all but disavowed the goal of nuclear disarmament and wants our weapons “updated, tested, and ample”—even as liberals in Congress are reportedly pushing hard to zero out extra funds for nuclear modernization alongside cuts in conventional arms.