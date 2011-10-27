Remember, the image of Romney as a flip-flopper didn’t begin with this campaign or even the last one. It goes back to 1994, when he first ran for public office in Massachusetts by challenging Ted Kennedy for the U.S. Senate. Romney was running in the bluest of blue states – and he positioned himself accordingly, as I noted in a profile from 2008:

Substantively speaking, Mitt's campaign in 1994 closely resembled the runs George made in the '60s. While he had clearly identified himself as a Republican by this point, he did not position himself as an ideologue. He attacked Kennedy by making him a proxy for wasteful spending and various episodes of Democratic Party corruption. "I think it's important to have people who can and will be able to challenge the country on ethics and principles," Romney said in his announcement speech. But he did not propose an all-out assault on the welfare state. Although personally opposed to abortion, Romney said it should be legal, recalling how a close family friend had died from an illegal abortion. He even reached out to groups representing gay voters, touting his support for domestic partnership rights and echoing his father's words from 1964. When the local gay newspaper, Bay Windows, asked Romney about Jesse Helms and Pat Robertson, he replied, "I think that extremists who would force their views on the party and try to shape the party are making a mistake."

You may recall that 1994 was a rough year for Democrats, much like 2010 was. But Kennedy managed to hold the seat, in part by attacking Romney’s authenticity. Probably the most memorable, and devastating, line was a description of Romney’s apparent flip-flopping on abortion: “He's not pro-choice, he's not anti-choice, he's multiple choice.” You can see a version Kennedy’s statement in the clip above, which is from one of the 1994 debates.

As it happens, that clip is also a reminder of how dramatically Romney’s position on abortion has changed. Note that his defense of abortion rights is strong and unambiguous. He is personally opposed to abortion, he says, but he believes it is wrong to impose that belief on others:

I believe that abortion should be safe and legal in this country. I have since the time since my mom took that position when she ran in 1970, as a U.S. Senate candidate. I believe that since Roe v. Wade has been the law for 20 years that we should sustain and support it. And I sustain and support that law and the right of a woman to make that choice.

Back in August, Steve Kornacki wrote a whole story for Salon about Romney’s evolving position on the issue. It's worth checking out.

As readers know, I have long thought Romney would capture the Republican nomination. I still do. I also think he’s the most qualified among the leading Republican candidates – and that it’s not even a close call.