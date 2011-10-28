The groups seemed particularly pleased by the details of the changes. Originally, for example, the rules provided for two kinds of ACOs: a conservative model, intended for inexperienced or unconfident providers, and an aggressive model, intended for providers who felt they knew what they were doing and could save money while maintaining or increasing quality of care. The difference between the two models centered on how savings were disbursed: For the aggressive version, there was a higher upside (they could keep more savings) and a higher downside (if they missed the targets established by the government, they would have to pay money back); for the conservative version, there was a lower upside and a lower downside (for the first two years, missing targets didn’t result in a penalty paid to the government.) The revised rules eased the downside for the conservative option even more—now, there’s no downside for the first three years; it won’t be until an ACO reapplies forreapproval after those three years that it will be forced to share in any downside risk.

Providers were also happy with other important rules changes. the administration cut the number of quality indices they will use to judge ACOs from 65 to 33. It also scaled down its electronic health record requirements: Before, electronic health records were mandatory. Now they’re just a high-scoring bonus.

Of course, making providers happy isn’t necessarily a good thing. Some experts criticized this change. After reading the rules, Aaron Carroll, a professor of the Indiana University School of Medicine and influential health blogger at The Incidental Economist, tweeted “No sticks. Sigh” after reading the rules. But Zezza was more optimstic, telling me that maximizing involvement in the program may be the most important thing right now: Tinkering with the financial incentives, up or down, can always come later. At this stage, he said, the most important thing is “to get everyone on board and see whether everything’s working.” (He also suggested that reducing the number of quality measurements would streamline the amount of paperwork, potentially making it easier for the government to focus its attention on the remaining indices.)

While providers seem to be pleased with the changes, however, they aren’t the only industry group with a stake in the health care battle. The umbrella group for medical devices, the Advanced Medical Technology Association, always wary of changes that will reduce spending on health care, declared that the rule “does not address the very real danger of slowing the development of new treatments and cures.”

America’s Health Insurance Plans, the insurance lobbying group, and the American Benefits Council, an employer group, were disappointed in the ACO antitrust rules. There’s an inherent tension in Medicare ACOs—gathering large numbers of providers together creates the risk that they could collude and hurt payers outside of Medicare, by raising prices. (For example, ACOs might wish to jointly contract with private payers outside of the pilot program.) In the original regulation, ACOs had to submit themselves to the inspection of the Federal Trade Commission; now, they are merely encouraged to do so.

But experts who weighed in on the record seemed less concerned about the change. Of the rule’s impact, Jeffrey Brennan of the law firm McDermott, Will & Emery argued that risk-averse firms would likely stay below an anticompetitive market share despite the relaxed rules. Kevin Outterson of The Incidental Economist wrote “Antitrust lawyers and economists will still have plenty of antitrust work.”

Like everything else in the health care law, these regulations represent a compromise. And compromises are never perfect. But the early signs seem encouraging, which means healthcare wonks should have something to smile about.

Darius Tahir is an intern at The New Republic.