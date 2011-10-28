House Republicans on Thursday got a lot of attention for a report that was critical of the Affordable Care Act. And mostly that was because the report revealed that Obamacare includes a “marriage penalty.”

As you may recall, the Affordable Care Act provides some people with subsidies to buy private insurance, depending on their income and job status. It turns out that, because of the subsidy’s structure, married couples will sometimes receive lower subsidies than if they had remained single. The report, which comes from the House Government Oversight Committee, suggests this will discourage marriage.

It won't -- or, at least, the best evidence we have suggests it won't. There's also a logical explanation for why the subsidies work that way. I’ll get to those soon. For now, though, I want to address one of the report’s other charges, because it echoes a talking point that Republicans have been using in other contexts -- only it's even more misleading than usual in this particular case.

The new health care law's subsidies come in the form of tax credits, which means that you deduct them from your final tax liability. So if, for example, you did your return and calculated that you owe income taxes of $10,000, but you were also eligible for a $3,000 tax credit, you would only have to pay $7,000. In addition, the Affordable Care Act's tax credits are fully refundable: So if you didn't make a lot of money and your tax liability were, say, just $2,000, that $3,000 credit would entitle you to a $1,000 payment -- the leftover credit -- from the government. Technically speaking, your federal income tax liability would be zero. Or less.*