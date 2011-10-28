Last month I made a plea for a first-rate profile of Bill Daley, chief of staff to President Barack Obama, who I was beginning to suspect was part of the White House's problem. It still hasn't appeared. But Politico, which had weighed in with a serviceably mediocre one ("Trouble on Daley's Watch") now has a much better Daley piece--an interview with Politico's Roger Simon. What do we learn?

1.) Daley's favorite adjective (judging from both Politico pieces) is "shitty."

2.) Daley resents being compared unfavorably to his predecessor, Rahm Emanuel (whose own effectiveness was called into question in Ron Suskind's book, Confidence Men), and at one point says pointedly, "I'm not angling for something else, you know?" The "something else" in this case is a job long held by Daley's brother and father, the two Richard Daleys. Draw your own psychological conclusions.

3.) Daley does not come off as a particularly smart or polished fellow in the interview. Either he isn't as smart as we thought he was or he isn't very good at handling the press. In either case, it becomes clearer the further you read into the piece why Daley seldom gives interviews. (Though in fairness to Daley, I interviewed him 20-odd years ago when I was working for Newsweek and he seemed smart enough to me then. Maybe he's risen to his own level of incompetence.)