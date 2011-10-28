[with contributions from Matt O'Brien and Darius Tahir]

The national political conversation is shifting left. Is the super-committee shifting right? Greg Sargent thinks so, given the latest proposal that Democrats on the committee have made. To make his case, he cites an analysis from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities:

The new deficit-reduction plan from a majority of Democrats on the congressional Joint Select Committee on Deficit Reduction (the “supercommittee”) marks a dramatic departure from traditional Democratic positions — and actually stands well to the right of plans by the co-chairs of the bipartisan Bowles-Simpson commission and the Senate’s “Gang of Six,” and even further to the right of the plan by the bipartisan Rivlin-Domenici commission. The Democratic plan contains substantially smaller revenue increases than those bipartisan proposals while, for example, containing significantly deeper cuts in Medicare and Medicaid than the Bowles-Simpson plan. The Democratic plan features a substantially higher ratio of spending cuts to revenue increases than any of the bipartisan plans.

I confess I’m still not sure what’s going on behind the scenes. And Tim Noah, in his latest TRB, makes a pretty good case that the supercommittee’s deliberations will turn into a big nothing-burger.

But after mostly ignoring this story for a while, and with the November deadline looming, maybe I should pay a little more attention again.