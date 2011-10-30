One last point, if eliminating income tax liability is a problem, then it’s a problem common to both the Affordable Care Act and the Bush tax cuts. According to the Tax Foundation, a conservative organization, the Bush tax cuts eliminated tax liabilities for 7.8 low and medium-income Americans – or slightly more than the JCT predicts the new health care law will do. Either both have this flaw or neither one does.

Claim #3: The ACA Will Lead to a Large Erosion of Employer-Sponsored Insurance

To make this claim the committee leans on a flawed report from McKinsey that contradicted the projections of CBO and other independent forecasters. McKinsey insiders criticized that study anonymously and the firm itself later said the report was "not intended as a predictive economic analysis."* The committee also presents some calculations of financial incentives that might lead employers to drop health coverage. But, in so doing, they ignore a major incentive for employers to keep (or start) offering coverage: the free rider penalty.

This section of the ACA charges firms of more than 50 employees a large $2,000–$3,000 charge, per worker, if their employees receive subsidies on the health insurance exchange. This provides a strong countervailing financial incentive to firms to offer insurance. If you plug that penalty into the committee’s calculations, which appear in Table 1 on page 14 of the report, the results look very different. In up to half of the cases that the report documents, employers suffer more if they fail to offer insurance than if they do.

The most neutral arbiter of this issue, the Congressional Budget Office, believes the law will lead to only a very small drop in employer-sponsored insurance. Their estimate is sensible for four reasons:

a) More than half of employees covered by health insurance are in firms with more than 100 employees, and past evidence suggests that such firms are not price sensitive in their decisions whether to offer insurance.

b) Firms are a mix of higher and lower income employees, but they must charge all employees the same for insurance. As a result, even incentives to drop insurance for low income employees will be offset by the interests of higher income employees who still want the employer to offer insurance.

c) The mandate that individuals purchase insurance (or pay a fee to the government) will increase enrollment in employer insurance. Today, a large share of the uninsured (perhaps one-quarter) are offered and eligible for ESI but do not enroll. These individuals will now enroll in large numbers due to the mandate.

d) The additional offset to employer erosion from the “free rider” penalty noted above

The claims of employer insurance erosion also ignore the best case study we have: what happened in Massachusetts, after that state in 2006 implemented a similar coverage scheme. According to estimates from the Current Population Survey, the share of the Massachusetts population with employer-sponsored insurance rose by 0.6 percent from 2006–2009, while over the same period the share of the national population with employer-sponsored insurance fell by 4 percent. Some of this rise is due to increased enrollment in employer-sponsored insurance by those endeavoring to meet the requirements of the mandate, but some has actually been through higher rates of employer insurance offering. The rate of employer-provided insurance offering in Massachusetts rose from 70 percent in 2005 to 76 percent in 2009, while it remained flat at 60 percent nationally. This is despite the fact that Massachusetts had a much smaller penalty on employers that didn’t offer insurance (only $300/year).

Claim #4: The ACA Imposes a New “Marriage Penalty”

The report highlights the fact that two single adults who live together without getting married can in many cases receive a higher subsidy than if they are married. But, as the committee notes, this arises because the U.S. poverty line calculations assumes that two individuals living together can live more economically than separately residing adults. This assumption happens to be correct. As a result, any system which “fixed” this marriage penalty would have two fundamental flaws:

First, it would impose a “singles penalty”. If married couples received subsidies which were twice those received by singles, then they would end up much better off than singles living alone, because of the economies of living together. In order to equalize the situation for the minority of singles who live with a partner, any fix would be massively unfair to the majority of singles who live without a partner.

Second, the committee ignores the fact that, to the extent that affordability problems remain under the ACA, it is singles who face the largest affordability problems. As I have shown in analysis for the Commonwealth Fund, while affordability is in general good for all groups under the ACA, it is worst for singles. So any fixes that reward married couples over singles would only serve to make that disparity worse

Moreover, why do we care if there is a “marriage penalty”? The majority claims on page 18 that such penalties are “bound to influence behavior”. But in fact the existing evidence shows that such financial incentives do not have an important effect on marriage rates.

*Editor's Note: This item originally stated that McKinsey "repudiated" its report on employer responses to ACA. As Megan McArdle rightly points out, it did not. It stood by the methodology, although it also said the report was not a predictive economic analysis. We've corrected that wording and apologize for the error.

Jonathan Gruber is a professor of economics at MIT and member of the Massachusetts Health Connector Authority Board. He has served as a paid technical consultant to the Department of Health and Human Services and continues to advise policy-makers about health care reform.

