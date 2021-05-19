The gold standard is thus not a practical alternative to Bretton Woods. If America rejects the Fund, Britain and the other nations of the world will be driven into exchange control, bilateralism and empire autarchy. Competitive exchange depreciation and instability will be the order of the day. Everyone will lose out, but the United States stands to lose most.

Actually the dominant members of the United Nations have a vital stake in gold; the Axis powers do not. The United States holds more than $20 billion of gold. Russia and the British Empire are great gold-producing units. Partly in recognition of this fact the United States, or “White,” plan won out at Bretton Woods over the Keynes clearing plan. Gold rather than “Unitas” or “Bancor” is to be the unit of account in the proposed Fund. Those who favor the gold standard should welcome the Bretton Woods compromise as the closest attainable approximation to what they desire. Those who dislike the rigidities of the gold standard will find most of their objections satisfied.

Let us see exactly what this means in concrete terms. Suppose after the last war, the Bretton Woods proposals had been adopted. This could only have been done over the strong objections of the banking community—and this time the British bankers would also have opposed the plans. Among them would have been Montagu Norman, the so-called mysterious mastermind of the Bank of England, whose efforts to restore the prewar gold standard were to end so disastrously. W. Randolph Burgess, the spearhead of the present opposition to Bretton Woods, who was then a younger and wiser man, would probably also have been opposed. Suppose, nevertheless, the plans had been adopted. How would the tragic farce of international finance have developed? Would those who like the gold standard be better or worse pleased with the results?

First, at the end of the war, there would have been a meeting to determine the new par values of all the world’s currencies. The English pound would not have wobbled for five years after 1920; or the French franc for seven years. More important, Winston Churchill, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, would not in 1925 have made the colossal financial blunder of giving the pound the old 1914 gold content. Believe it or not, the bankers of that day came out in favor of the same parity level as eleven years before, even though in the meantime Britain had lost much of her foreign investments, her price level had greatly increased, and the whole world price situation had changed. As a result of this incredibly stupid overvaluation of the pound, England suffered depression all through the late twenties when the rest of the world was prosperous. And to what avail? By 1931 her finances had become so strained that she was forced off the gold standard anyway, carrying the rest of the world with her. All this helped, of course, to create the world depression which was an important cause of the present war.