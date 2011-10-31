Well, that didn't take long. Scrambling to deal with Politico's report on allegations of sexual harassment against Herman Cain by two of his employees at the National Restaurant Association in the late 1990s, Cain's campaign has already played the Clarence Thomas card. A campaign spokesman today invoked the Anita Hill-Thomas conflagration of 1991:

“Sadly, we’ve seen this movie played out before -- a prominent conservative targeted by liberals simply because they disagree with his politics,” said spokesman J.D. Gordon (who is the campaign’s “vice president for communications” as well as a senior foreign-policy adviser).

There's a bit of historical irony in Cain deploying Thomas in his defense, something I've seen noted nowhere else today. When Cain was CEO of the restaurant association -- the three-year period during which the allegations of harassment were reportedly made against him -- guess whom the association persuaded to give a rare speech in 1998? That's right, Justice Thomas. The judge, known for sitting stone silent in the courtroom, gave a fiery call to arms to a meeting of the association in September 1998. From the Philadelphia Inquirer's report at the time:

In a rousing, patriotic speech yesterday, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accused "smart-aleck commentators" of flooding Americans with a steady stream of unjustified cynicism that trivializes and undermines the nation's democratic institutions.



"Expressions of faith in the institutions often evoke snotty little comments and snotty little smirks from smart-aleck commentators and self-professed know-it-alls," Thomas told hundreds of National Restaurant Association members.

It is indispensable to have constructive and thoughtful critics, he said, but "cynics passing as critics are as irrelevant as they are trivial - and they are harmful. They undercut our faith in the process that we need . . . to maintain . . . a free society and a free country."

Thomas did not identify the targets of his remarks, but it was clear they were directed generally at commentators in the media.