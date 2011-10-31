Consider the research and writing of Robert Gordon, a professor of social sciences at Northwestern University. He’s has done pioneering work questioning the extent of the aforementioned gap between productivity and median wages—work that Pethokoukis misappropriates to claim that income gains have been shared “fairly equally.” Gordon found that the productivity gap may be about a tenth the size as what is commonly thought, but, as he told me, that doesn’t negate the story about runaway wealth at the top of the income distribution. “The evidence on the long-term increase of inequality within the bottom 99 percent is ambiguous and complex, but what stands out like a searchlight is the unprecedented and increasing inequality between the bottom 99 percent and the top 1 percent,” Gordon told me.

Pethokoukis’s case seems even weaker when he disputes the notion that after-inflation median incomes have stagnated over the last 30 years. To make his case, Pethokoukis cites a pair of studies from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis that “nobody took seriously at the time, and they shouldn’t do so now,” according to Bernstein. These papers purported to show that real median incomes had increased more than was commonly believed by employing an alternate, lower price index to calculate after-inflation incomes. Bernstein told me it was a classic case of “plugging things in to get the result you want.”

Pethokoukis thinks that a more thorough accounting for taxes and benefits like healthcare or pensions yield a different picture of inequality. And that is somewhat true. After-tax inequality is certainly smaller than pre-tax inequality. But it is not as true as it used to be. The CBO recently confirmed that federal taxes and transfers are less redistributive now than they were in 1979. The same is true for benefits. As companies have moved towards defined contribution plans and shed healthcare obligations, it’s often been the case that “lower income people don’t get benefits, or their benefits are inferior,” as Bernstein told me. It’s unclear how much tax cuts weighted towards the wealthy and declining middle-class benefits have exacerbated inequality, but it’s a bit odd to cite those factors as reasons not to worry about historic income disparities.

Neither does it make much sense to focus on consumption inequality. Conservatives often point to the fact that despite massive income inequality, there hasn’t been an equal gap in what different income groups spend. This is true. Of course, it ignores that the last decade saw an epochal credit bubble that facilitated this spending. And that is over now. As a corollary, conservatives argue that inflation on lower-income goods is lower than for higher-income goods. Again, true. But again, it’s not obvious why this should mitigate concern about inequality considering that the effect is likely muted.

Strip away all of these shaky arguments and you’re left with the more familiar reality, the one last week’s report from the Congressional Budget Office confirmed: Since 1979, incomes for the broader middle class increased 40 percent, while the top one percent shot up a staggering 275 percent. Conservatives can pretend otherwise, but the numbers won’t.