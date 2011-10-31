[Guest post by Isaac Chotiner]

Alec Macgillis has already weighed in on some parallels between the allegations against Herman Cain and those made twenty years ago against Clarence Thomas. From the moment I read the Politico report last night, I knew the rightwing would go apoplectic and attribute the story to a liberal media that despises non-white conservatives. Ninety-nine percent of the time, you see, racism does not exist in America. But in those rare moments when black conservatives get accused of wrongdoing, racism does not just exist--rather, it is part of an overarching, conspiratorial, elite-driven plan to keep minorities voting Democratic.

When Clarence Thomas was accused of sexual harassing Anita Hill, he famously commented as follows:

This is a circus. It's a national disgrace. And from my standpoint, as a black American, it is a high-tech lynching for uppity blacks who in any way deign to think for themselves, to do for themselves, to have different ideas, and it is a message that unless you kowtow to an old order, this is what will happen to you.

Aside from not knowing the meaning of the word "deign", Thomas's point was clear enough. Cain had already said earlier this year, "They're going to come after me more viciously than they would a white candidate. You're right. Clarence Thomas. And so, to use Clarence Thomas as an example, I'm ready for the same high-tech lynching that he went through -- for the good of this country. I'm ready for the same high-tech lynching."