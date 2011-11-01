“He is book smart.” “She has people smarts.” “He isn’t intellectually intelligent.” “She has no emotional intelligence.” These phrases are all familiar because, as observers of other people, most of us do our best to define brain type as well as brain power. Particular varieties of intelligence are easy to recognize and difficult to precisely explain. In The New York Times, Walter Isaacson, whose Steve Jobs biography has been garnering significant attention, does his best to delineate what he calls, “The Genius of Jobs.” His piece is an excellent example of how hard a task this is.





Isaacson begins with a story about Jobs and his family sitting around the kitchen table as Jobs struggles with a brain-teaser. Isaacson makes the point that Bill Gates would have applied some clean logic to the problem, and effortlessly come up with a solution. And yet, as Isaacson notes, “Mr. Gates never made the iPod. Instead, he made the Zune.” (For clueless readers like myself, the Zune is one of Microsoft’s digital media product lines). Isaacson goes on to say that Jobs was not conventionally smart, but was instead a genius whose imaginative leaps were “sparked by intuition, not analytical rigor.” Moreover:



[Jobs] told me he began to appreciate the power of intuition, in contrast to what he called “Western rational thought,” when he wandered around India after dropping out of college. “The people in the Indian countryside don’t use their intellect like we do,” he said. “They use their intuition instead ... Intuition is a very powerful thing, more powerful than intellect, in my opinion. That’s had a big impact on my work.”

Isaacson lets pass this absurd statement as if it contained real truth and insight. Instead, it reads like the most clichéd and hackneyed evaluations of Indian thinking going back hundreds of years and often appearing in concert with a “deep” interest in “eastern” spirituality (this being true, not surprisingly, in Jobs’s case). It is hard to say what’s sillier: the idea that Indian farmers trying to feed their families don’t use “rational thought” to calculate, say, crop yields, or the unstated implication that not doing so would be beneficial.

No matter: this still raises the elusive question of what separates intuition from “rational thought” or “analytical rigor.” Isaacson writes: