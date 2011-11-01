It seems possible, however, that Pawlenty badly miscalculated. If we have learned one thing from this election, it is that every candidate will get his or her time in the sun. Bachmann did. Cain did. Even Gingrich is likely to, as Ed Kilgore explains here. Surely this would have been true of Pawlenty, who is a much more credible alternative to Romney. What's more, when Pawlenty quit it was not even clear that Perry would be a strong candidate (he has not been). Paul Ryan and Chris Christie were always longshots to enter the race. The scenario we are seeing now was very plausible.

The best objection to this argument has to do with money. Pawlenty could not raise much, and thus would have had trouble competing with Romney and Perry. But he still would have had a shot in Iowa, and a win there would have boosted his fundraising numbers. It's true that Mike Huckabee always had trouble raising cash, even after his Iowa win, but this is a much different election than the last one. In that race, McCain, Romney, and Giuliani all looked like potential nominees. Here, only Romney does. Were he still running, Tim Pawlenty would have a better chance than everyone else (minus Romney and perhaps Perry) of winning. That should have at least been enough to merit staying in.