Four minutes after he started talking, Cain dismissed the harassment allegations against him with an all-out denial, calling the whole issue a “witch hunt.” Far from showing any actual discomfort at the revelations, or offering a legalistic denial, as one could easily imagine most of his Republican competitors would have done, Cain denied the allegations against him with true enthusiasm.

“I would be delighted to clear the air,” he told National Press Club president and event moderator Mark Hamrick. “In all of my over 40 years of business experience, running businesses and corporations, I have never sexually harassed anyone. … While at the restaurant association, I was accused of sexual harassment, falsely accused, I might add. … As leader of the organization, I recused myself and allowed my general counsel and human resources officer to deal with the situation.”

“I am unaware of any settlement. I hope it wasn’t for much, because I didn’t do anything,” he added.

And that was that. On to more pressing matters. After all, there were sound bytes to be generated about race relations (“This many white people can’t pretend that they like me,” Cain told the audience), and tax plans. (“How sweet it is!” he said, holding up one of the event’s 9-9-9 cupcakes and freezing so photographers could take his picture.) He also readily took Hamrick up on his invitation to grace the audience with a song—a verse of the gospel song “He Looked Beyond My Faults.” If Cain was anticipating that his serenade would distract from the substantive charges against him, he was both cynical about the Washington media and entirely correct about it. Immediately after the event, his singing attracted much more scrutiny on the Internet than his vehement denial of the sexual harassment allegations.

Of course, it wasn’t for lack of media presence at the event. But most journalists seemed to be more interested in acquiring images of Cain after the event than in confronting him during it. Dozens of reporters and their camera crews clogged the foyer after the event, waiting for Cain to emerge from the ballroom. When it was clear that Cain had avoided the horde on his way out of the building, camera crews and reporters swarmed the elevators. One of them, apparently eager to find a faster way to the ground floor, opened a stairwell door and briefly set off a fire alarm.