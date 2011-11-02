In September of 2004, Mendoza decided to flee El Salvador. He was caught at the U.S. border, but instead of being turned around, he was sent to live with family in Maryland and given a date to appear in court. In 2006, he brought his case before an immigration judge who found him both credible and sympathetic—“I think you are in a terrible situation,” the judge said during the hearing—but who nonetheless ruled that Fernando did not qualify for asylum, which is only granted when an applicants’ persecution falls into one of five specific categories. (Intimidation by a gang is not one of those categories; religious persecution is, but because religion was not a “central reason” for Fernando’s persecution, it didn’t suffice.) The asylum bid failed—and so did an appeal to the Fourth Circuit in 2008.

Fernando received a deportation order, but was granted temporary relief by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the last minute. He was placed under an “order of supervision” that requires him to periodically report to ICE. On December 15 he’ll report to ICE authorities in Maryland, who will update him on the status of his order. They could give him a new date to report to them, or they could issue a removal order.

Fernando’s lawyer, Sheryl Winarick, is making simultaneous appeals to ICE (for a stay of removal) and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (for deferred action). In her positive-discretion request, Winarick cites Fernando’s extensive family ties in this country; the dangerous conditions in El Salvador; his length of time in the U.S.; his clean criminal record. “If they exercise prosecutorial discretion and allow him to remain,” Winarick told me, “eventually he can adjust to legal permanent residency. But he has no way to stay unless they exercise discretion.”

Few immigration lawyers or activists are comfortable making firm predictions about Fernando’s fate. “Fernando should be a shoo-in,” says Winarick, “but if you look at the reality of what they’re doing, there’s a record number of deportations […] People have insecurity even when they shouldn’t.” Sandra Grossman, who serves as a liaison to the Baltimore ICE field office from a local chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, told me the office has demonstrated “a more open attitude” after the Obama administration’s recent memos. Still, she says, some attorneys have made “bona fide requests for positive discretion in cases that are not enforcement priorities, and they either don’t get a response back, or they get a response that’s not in accordance with the memo.”

If the agencies deny Ferndando’s request, a return to El Salvador could be imminent. After seven years in the U.S., he could be at even greater risk for kidnapping upon his return. Earlier this year, one of Fernando’s friends was shot at a bus stop, and recently one of his former neighbors was murdered. The body was discovered inside a plastic bag.