THE FRENCH POLITICAL scientist Stéphane Lacroix begins this recently translated book with the assertion that “Saudi Arabia has remained a persistent blind spot in studies of Islamism.” He could have gone even further. During the fifty years prior to September 11, scholars largely neglected the entire history of modern Saudi Arabia. In the mid-twentieth century, Western social scientists were convinced that Middle Eastern societies would follow the path blazed by Europe and the United States toward the inevitable end of secular, nationalist republics. The emergence of post-colonial regimes, such as Nasser’s in Egypt, seemed to confirm this theory. Even works that focused on Islam and politics, such as Richard Mitchell’s classic book, The Society of Muslim Brothers (1969), lamented that while the phenomenon of Islamism was interesting, it was no more than a historical blip which had little hope of future success. Mitchell even offered a caveat to his study of the Brotherhood, stating that the “secular reform nationalism now in vogue in the Arab world will continue to operate to end the earlier appeal of this organization.” Of course the Brotherhood did not fade away as expected, but for scholars who shared Mitchell’s outlook, an absolute monarchy such as in Saudi Arabia, which derived legitimacy from its devotion to a very conservative Islam, seemed passé and unimportant. To many, history appeared to be leaving the Saudis behind.

By the 1980s, this view became increasingly untenable. After the Islamic revolution in Iran and the assassination of Anwar Sadat by Islamic extremists, it became impossible to ignore the role of religion in Middle Eastern politics. Yet the initial explanations for Islamism’s resurgence focused on widespread poverty and a lack of opportunity that supposedly drove Muslims toward Islamic radicalism. Again, because the oil-rich Saudis did not fit the mold, they were relegated to the back pages of history.Yet, as the events of September 11 showed all too clearly, this failure to take heed of Saudi Arabia was catastrophic.

It is only now in the decade after September 11 that scholars such as Madawi al-Rasheed and Thomas Hegghammer have afforded Saudi Arabian politics and Islamism the attention it deserves. Lacroix’s book is a welcome contribution and sets a high bar for this emerging literature. He has meticulously reconstructed what he claims is a “history that has never been written.” Of course the basic outlines of Saudi Islamism have been known for some time. Lawrence Wright’s landmark book, The Looming Tower, as well as works by Gilles Kepel, have told the story of how the Muslim Brotherhood’s political Islam blended with the austere theology of Saudi Wahhabis in the 1970s after a number of Brothers fled to Saudi Arabia to escape brutal crackdowns in Egypt and Syria. Once in Saudi Arabia, several prominent Brothers, most notably Sayyed Qutb’s brother Muhammad, began to work as educators in high schools and universities. Their students combined the political activism and totalitarian outlook of the Brotherhood with the strict, literalist theology of Saudi Arabian Wahhabism. The result was a deadly intellectual cocktail that was nurtured during the Afghan jihad of the 1980s and then turned against the Saudi monarchy after it invited American troops to defend the kingdom in the wake of the 1990-91 Gulf Crisis.

Still, Lacroix has grafted new and important details onto this familiar narrative. Through close study of rare sources and a wealth of interviews, he sheds light on people and organizations that were completely unknown in the West. Impressively, he has gained access to secretive, underground Islamist organizations as well as regime officials and prominent intellectuals. This has allowed him to discuss the entire range of Saudi society, from the monarchy to the various shades of Islamists, and even that rare entity, the Saudi Arabian liberal.