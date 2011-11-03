We tend to forget, however, how very strange and unnatural this practice once seemed. Why should voters trust an ever-changing group of people, most of whom they themselves have not elected, most of whom they have never met, and with whom they may have nothing in common, to make decisions on matters that intimately affect their livelihood? Surely it makes much more sense (it was once thought) to entrust government to people you are bound to through ties of family, or class, or caste, or whom you believe God has chosen to rule.

As late as the eighteenth century, some prominent political philosophers rejected the very principle of representative government. Jean-Jacques Rousseau, for instance, mocked the English for believing that an elected parliament made them free. They were free only at the actual moment they voted, he insisted. As soon as they surrendered their political authority to their representatives, they lapsed into a state of slavery. Even in the midst of democratic revolutions, representative democracy remained an object of massive criticism and suspicion. In the 1790’s, France’s radical sans-culottes demanded that national representatives rigidly follow instructions provided by local electoral assemblies meeting in permanent session. When certain deputies to the National Convention aroused their ire, the sans-culottes stormed its meeting hall and successfully demanded their expulsion.

It does not help matters, of course, that in practice bodies of elected representatives so often seem to devolve into corrupt, complacent and long-lasting oligarchies. Anger at the shenanigans of the political class has helped keep the old suspicions alive right down to the present day, and has led, in democracies across the world, to countless institutional schemes designed to keep elected representatives in check: “imperative mandates” (detailed orders for how to vote in parliament, drawn up and approved by constituents); term limits; making the job part-time; judicial oversight; etc. The single most popular such scheme, however, has been the referendum. The logic, after all, seems unassailable. Who better to retain authority over the people’s representatives than the people themselves?

True, not all referendums fit this description. During the past two hundred years or so, two basic categories of referendum have developed. The first involves fundamental questions of sovereignty. In many countries, constitutional amendments require public approval by referendum. And following Woodrow Wilson’s formulation of the principle of national self-determination, the Versailles peace conference after World War I prescribed “plebiscites” for areas of contested nationality within Europe (the terms “plebiscite” and “referendum” overlap in practice). More recent examples include the unsuccessful referendum on independence in Quebec in 1995, and the successful one in East Timor four years later. And arguably, referendums of this sort are entirely appropriate. They represent instances when sovereign power, always ultimately held by the people, but mediated by constitutional structures, temporarily reverts to the people directly, so that they can modify or replace these structures.

But then there is the sort of referendum that addresses questions normally dealt with by elected legislators. Here, the example most familiar to Americans is the California ballot initiative, introduced exactly a hundred years ago by progressives seeking to wrest power away from corrupt political machines. Many of the most famous California initiatives have had the formal status of constitutional amendments, but often the matters at hand arguably belonged to the category of ordinary legislation: for instance 1978’s Proposition 13, which placed severe limits on property tax rates, and 2008’s Proposition 8, which banned gay marriage. And even more often, Californian voters have had to vote on such mundane questions as whether to issue a new state bond, or exempt candy from sales tax, or impose an additional tax on cigarettes to fund cancer research.