More than ten years since Seattle’s Nisqually earthquake, some demolition has begun on the waterfront highway weakened by the temblor. The work marks the initial stages of construction of a deep bore tunnel , the key portion of a $3.2 billion project, to replace the Alaskan Way Viaduct, which has loomed over downtown’s Elliott Bay shoreline for over 50 years.

The dust had barely settled after earthquake when a cacophony arose about what to do about the highway, designated a collapse threat in the event of another earthquake.